By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, April 14 Zambia has proposed to set its
mining royalties at 9 percent for both open-pit and underground
mines, a source in the presidency said on Tuesday, in an attempt
to prevent looming job cuts and mine closures.
Zambia's decision to increase royalties for open pit mines
to 20 percent from 6 percent and those for underground mines to
8 percent from 6 percent in January had rattled unions and
miners, forcing the government to review the plan.
Global mining firms running mines in Africa's second-largest
copper producer had expressed concern that the new royalties
could harm their earnings, and some warned of shaft closures
that could have led to the loss of about 12,000 jobs.
"We are reverting to the 2014 mining tax regime except that
the mineral royalty will now be at 9 percent across the board,"
the source told Reuters.
Zambia's cabinet had approved the proposed changes at a
meeting on Monday.
The proposed changes to the mining royalties came about
after Zambian President Edgar Lungu last month directed the
finance and mining ministers to amend them by April 8, saying
the southern African nation could consider temporarily reverting
to the tax regime that prevailed in 2014.
Zambia's cabinet will discuss details of the proposed
changes on Monday before they are presented to parliament for
approval at a later date that was not immediately disclosed.
Some of the foreign firms running mines in Zambia include
Glencore, Barrick Gold Corp, Vedanta Resources
and Canada's First Quantum Minerals.
