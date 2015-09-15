SHINENGENE, Zambia, Sept 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
T he women sat quietly in a village church in northwest Zambia,
the sun slanting down on their colourful Sunday outfits as they
told how life had changed since their chief sold a tract of land
to a foreign firm for a new copper mine, displacing hundreds of
families.
"We had a vast land and we could do anything," Seke
Mwansakombe, one of the displaced women, told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
"Here we are confined to 40 by 40 metre plots and our
movements have been restricted because certain areas are now
no-go areas."
Kalumbila Minerals Ltd, a subsidiary of Canada-based First
Quantum Minerals Ltd, signed a deal with Senior Chief Musele in
2011 to buy 518 square kms of surface rights for its mining
activities, called the Trident Project.
As a result almost 1,000 families, most of them subsistence
farmers, were relocated to Shinengene, or Southern Settlement,
and to Northern Township, some 18 kms (11 miles) from their
original village. Other villages are due for relocation soon.
A report by global charity ActionAid, published this week,
said the villagers' displacement had marginalised the women,
preventing many of them from growing their own food and limiting
their access to natural resources such as forests and rivers.
In Zambia, where women take second place in every aspect of
political, social and economic life, they are at a disadvantage
when decisions like this are taken, which take no account of
their interests, needs and concerns, the report said.
"Even when women attend meetings, they rarely speak and they
don't ask questions," Pamela Chisanga, the head of ActionAid
Zambia, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Most of the relocated women did not know the compensation
details or whether the new parcels of land provided by the mine
were registered in their names jointly with their husbands', the
report on negative impacts of mining on women in Zambia said.
According to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme
(UN-HABITAT), 94 percent of land in Zambia is held under a
customary system regulated by traditional leaders.
"Because the customary land is not regulated by law, it
essentially gives the local leaders full authority," Peter Veit,
director of Land and Resource Rights Initiative at the global
research organization World Resources Institute (WRI), told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone interview from Washington.
Land ownership by women protects their interests, especially
in the event of divorce, inheritance and the transfer or sale of
land.
"If women have their name in the title, at least they can be
sure to receive some compensation from a large-scale
acquisition," said WRI associate Celine Salcedo-La Vina.
"MATCHBOX" HOUSES, BLACK BEANS
The villagers, who used to live in traditional compounds
with separate huts for each generation of a family, were given
simple brick houses, one for each extended family, in the new
settlement.
Beth Lombanya, a 42-year-old mother of 10, said she found it
hard to fit her family into the four-room house they were given.
"It's not fair that this community ... got little matchboxes
like this," Chisanga said.
The women, traditionally responsible for fetching water and
growing and cooking food, said they found it hard to feed their
families in their new village.
Unable to farm on the small plots around their houses, they
have to walk a kilometre to an area the mine set aside for
farming.
Those unable to grow enough food for their families now have
to pay up to four times as much for food as before, mainly
because transport costs have risen sharply now that they no
longer live on the main road to Solwezi, the nearest commercial
centre.
Mining accounts for 10 percent of Zambia's formal employment
and 12 percent of its gross domestic product, but only a few of
the villagers are working in the mine, the majority of them men,
because of a lack of skills and education.
As a result of their relocation, women lost access to forest
resources like mushrooms, caterpillars and firewood, and surface
water in local rivers that they need to process cassava, a
staple food, the ActionAid report said.
SIGNED WITH A THUMB
The community had little room to negotiate the compensation
package and received a "raw deal", according to ActionAid - an
allegation the mining company's representatives dispute.
"The challenge has been that people didn't get enough
information and they were misled about the kind of benefits they
would have," Chisanga said.
The women, some illiterate, said they didn't realise they
could not claim compensation once they had signed the mine
acquisition documents, some with a thumbprint.
"There was very small print on the bottom of the forms that
these communities were signing, that this was all the company
was liable to provide to them as compensation," Chisanga said.
Traditionally, widows or single women live in the compounds
of their relatives, usually men, so their own huts or fields
were not taken into account when they moved, Chisanga said.
"I've no one to take care of me, so during the move I just
followed everybody else," said 66-year-old Rontina Alesi Muke.
Garth Lappeman, manager of the Trident Foundation which
oversaw the resettlement, rejected the residents' complaints,
saying company officials had explained all points of the
agreement carefully and taken trouble to ensure the villagers
would not lose out materially as a result of their move.
"We've been very systematic to ensure that they haven't
gotten a raw deal and there are measurable improvements in key
areas that make up their standard of living," he said.
"We had a team of people who explained the agreements to the
displaced households and farmers in the local language before
they signed the agreements," he told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
"I believe people understood and they're just claiming that
they did not understand because they think this could be an
argument that thay could use to get additional resettlement
entitlements. I think that is the situation there."
ActionAid initially wanted land titles to be given to
displaced people in the Musele Chiefdom, but concluded that land
titles can make communities even more vulnerable because they
make it easier for individuals to sell their land, especially
under pressure, Chisanga said.
"INHUMAN CONDITIONS"
Alarmed by the plight of their neighbours, more than 1,000
families from the nearby village of Kankozhi are refusing to
move as part of the same project.
"Because of these inhuman conditions we don't want to
relocate," 49-year-old Leonard Chinyama told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, as the worried villagers gathered for a meeting
under the trees.
"The mine industry was supposed to serve people here, but
those who are benefiting are not here, they are far away," added
Donald Makina, 58.
Senior Chief Musele's prime minister, Sachiyenga, said the
area acquired by the mine has been reduced to 385 square kms,
and he and the villagers are lobbying the government to reduce
it further, especially after the mining firm fenced off 66
square kms of forest for a game park.
"The mine brought animals to the park and now the animals
are more important than us," Sachiyenga said.
Pepino Musakalu from the local non-profit Green and Justice,
which works with the affected communities, said only the Zambian
president's office can amend the land acquisition contract.
BUS TO LUSAKA
Some 370 kms (230 miles) east of the Musele Chiefdom, women
trying to cope with the harm to the environment caused by
another mine would love to relocate.
Esther Zulu, a 34-year-old mother of four, is one of more
than 45,000 residents of Kankoyo, an impoverished area in
Zambia's main copper mining region, the Copperbelt, where
Mopani, one of the largest mines in the world, is located.
She said the polluted water there had given her embarrassing
health problems and her husband had left her.
According to ActionAid, no food can grow in Kankoyo because
of the high level of acid contamination of water and soil.
"When sulphur comes out ... you vomit and you have
diarrhoea," said Zulu. "We just want a big bus to go to the
president" and appeal for help, she said. "The ideal solution is
to move."
Mopani Copper Mines Plc did not respond to requests for
comment.
