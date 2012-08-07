NKANDABWE, Zambia Aug 7 Zambian police have
charged a coal miner with murder in connection with the killing
of a Chinese supervisor during a protest over pay, a police
official said on Tuesday.
Zambian miners killed the supervisor and seriously wounded
another on Saturday in the dispute at the Collum coal mine,
about 325 km south of Lusaka, labour minister Fackson Shamenda
said earlier this week.
"We have charged one person with murder and 11 others with
rioting and theft. They will appear in court tomorrow," Southern
Province police chief Fred Mutondo told Reuters.
He said the police was looking for three other men suspected
of having been involved in the murder.
The Chinese embassy in Zambia has demanded that the incident
be thoroughly investigated and murderers punished severely.
China also demanded that security measures should be stepped
up to guarantee the safety of Chinese workers and prevent
similar incidents in future.
Chinese companies have invested more than $1 billion in
copper-rich Zambia but there have been tensions, with Zambian
workers accusing some firms of abuses and underpaying.
Labour minister Shamenda, speaking on Sunday, said he had
yet to establish the exact circumstances but he had a report
that workers had been demanding pay in line with a new minimum
wage introduced by Zambia in July.
Neither the arrested miners nor their trade union
representatives could immediately be reached to comment.
The Collum coal mine is a private company owned by five
Chinese brothers and has been in existence for 11 years.
Two years ago, Zambian police charged two Chinese
supervisors at the mine with attempted murder following the
shooting of 13 miners in a pay dispute. The charges were later
dropped.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Anthony Barker)