By Chris Mfula

LUSAKA, Nov 13 Zambia's central bank raised its overnight lending rate to 25.5 percent on Friday, a fresh effort to combat the turmoil unleashed by a collapse in the price of copper, the country's economic mainstay.

Zambia's kwacha currency responded by leaping more than seven percent to its strongest level in a month. The copper price fall has triggered a sharp decline in the kwacha and led to surging inflation.

By hiking the overnight rate to 25.5 percent from 17.5 percent - and putting it a full 10 percentage point above the policy rate - the central bank hopes to stem the fall in the currency and keep a lid on prices.

The impact on Zambia, Africa's number two copper producer, of deteriorating demand for metals by China has been immense, and the challenges are yet to abate.

Copper prices slid to their lowest in more than six years on Friday and were heading for their biggest weekly drop since September.

Meanwhile, an electricity shortage has also put pressure on Zambia's mining industry, threatening output, jobs and economic growth in the southern African nation, spurring the central bank into action.

"This measure is in line with the Bank's monetary stance aimed at attenuating inflationary pressures," deputy governor Bwalya Ng'andu said in a circular issued to commercial banks this week.

Despite raising the central bank policy rate 300 basis points last week in response to a near-doubling of inflation in October, the kwacha had remained under significant pressure, London-based Standard Chartered Bank Africa chief economist Razia Khan said.

"The move signals increasing concern over the extent of pressure on the Zambian kwacha and the willingness of the authorities to use all policy tools available to reverse its depreciation," Khan said, referring to the overnight rate.

The overnight lending facility hike allowed interbank rates - previously at 17.5 percent - to rise to as much as 25.5 percent, she said.

The kwacha gained 7.8 percent to the dollar and traded 5.28 percent by 0951 GMT to 11.8400, its strongest since Oct. 13.

"We don't think this kwacha rally will last. China data, the copper price, any further cuts to global growth ... these will quickly feed through into the kwacha," Cape Town-based Zambia analyst at NKC African Economics Irmgard Erasmus said.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission arrived in Zambia on Wednesday to meet officials for a scheduled review of the economy as it grapples with a sliding currency.

The IMF said in May that Zambia's economy had strong growth potential but risked being weighed down by persistent weaknesses including large fiscal imbalances, lower copper prices and policy uncertainties.

"We think Zambia will have to negotiate with the IMF for a bailout package just to get the money they will need to address all the ... needs for emergency funding," Erasmus said. (Additional reporting by Mfuneko Toyana in Johannesburg; Writing by James Macharia)