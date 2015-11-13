* Overnight rate at 1,000 basis points above the policy rate
* Copper prices, power shortage pressure currency
* Zambia may negotiate for IMF bailout package -analyst
(Adds kwacha soars more than 6 pct)
By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, Nov 13 Zambia's central bank raised its
overnight lending rate to 25.5 percent on Friday, a fresh effort
to combat the turmoil unleashed by a collapse in the price of
copper, the country's economic mainstay.
Zambia's kwacha currency responded by leaping more
than seven percent to its strongest level in a month. The copper
price fall has triggered a sharp decline in the kwacha and led
to surging inflation.
By hiking the overnight rate to 25.5 percent from 17.5
percent - and putting it a full 10 percentage point above the
policy rate - the central bank hopes to stem the fall in the
currency and keep a lid on prices.
The impact on Zambia, Africa's number two copper producer,
of deteriorating demand for metals by China has been immense,
and the challenges are yet to abate.
Copper prices slid to their lowest in more than six years on
Friday and were heading for their biggest weekly drop since
September.
Meanwhile, an electricity shortage has also put pressure on
Zambia's mining industry, threatening output, jobs and economic
growth in the southern African nation, spurring the central bank
into action.
"This measure is in line with the Bank's monetary stance
aimed at attenuating inflationary pressures," deputy governor
Bwalya Ng'andu said in a circular issued to commercial banks
this week.
Despite raising the central bank policy rate 300 basis
points last week in response to a near-doubling of inflation in
October, the kwacha had remained under significant pressure,
London-based Standard Chartered Bank Africa chief economist
Razia Khan said.
"The move signals increasing concern over the extent of
pressure on the Zambian kwacha and the willingness of the
authorities to use all policy tools available to reverse its
depreciation," Khan said, referring to the overnight rate.
The overnight lending facility hike allowed interbank rates
- previously at 17.5 percent - to rise to as much as 25.5
percent, she said.
The kwacha gained 7.8 percent to the dollar and traded 5.28
percent by 0951 GMT to 11.8400, its strongest since Oct. 13.
"We don't think this kwacha rally will last. China data, the
copper price, any further cuts to global growth ... these will
quickly feed through into the kwacha," Cape Town-based Zambia
analyst at NKC African Economics Irmgard Erasmus said.
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission arrived in
Zambia on Wednesday to meet officials for a scheduled review of
the economy as it grapples with a sliding currency.
The IMF said in May that Zambia's economy had strong growth
potential but risked being weighed down by persistent weaknesses
including large fiscal imbalances, lower copper prices and
policy uncertainties.
"We think Zambia will have to negotiate with the IMF for a
bailout package just to get the money they will need to address
all the ... needs for emergency funding," Erasmus said.
(Additional reporting by Mfuneko Toyana in Johannesburg;
Writing by James Macharia)