LUSAKA, Sept 14 Zambian President Edgar Lungu
appointed former accountant Felix Mutati as his finance minister
on Wednesday as he began naming members of the cabinet following
his delayed inauguration this week.
Lungu's inauguration was postponed as the opposition
contested the result of the Aug. 11 election, worrying investors
at a time when the major copper-producing nation needs to resume
budget support talks with the International Monetary Fund.
The 59-year-old, who was sworn in for a new five-year term
on Tuesday, has said he would focus on unlocking agricultural
potential in his tropical nation to reduce its dependence on
copper mining.
Mutati served as the Energy and Water Development Minister
from 2002 to 2004 and subsequently as the Commerce, Trade and
Industry Minister from 2004 to 2011, during which time he
coordinated international efforts to harmonise regional trade
and investment.
Lungu also appointed Davis Chama, Patriotic Front secretary
general, as defence minister.
The new cabinet must tackle slowing growth due to depressed
copper prices that have caused a 9 percent fall in the kwacha
currency against the dollar since April, and consumer
inflation that has nearly tripled to 20 percent year-on-year.
The swearing in ceremony of the cabinet ministers and
provincial ministers will take place on Thursday, state house
spokesman Amos Chanda said in a statement.
