LUSAKA, April 12 Zambian police on Tuesday
briefly detained two journalists over a story quoting an
opposition leader saying President Edgar Lungu used public funds
to pay for a holiday, in a further sign of rising political
tension ahead of August elections.
The two journalists from a privately-owned newspaper were
released after paying a bond, police spokeswoman Charity
Munganga-Chanda said.
On March 21, Erick Chanda, leader of the Fourth Revolution
Party, was charged with defamation of the president following a
May 9, 2015 newspaper report in which he accused Lungu of having
spent taxpayers' money at a holiday resort last year.
"The two have been jointly charged with Erick Chanda. They
will appear in court on 18th April," Munganga-Chanda said.
The offence carries a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison.
Critics say that with the series of arrests, Lungu is trying
to intimidate opponents ahead of the elections.
Lungu, who is standing fvor re-election, has been in power
for just over year after winning a closely-fought presidential
race triggered by the death of predecessor Michael Sata in
October 2014.
He and United Party for National Development leader Hakainde
Hichilema are seen as front runners in the vote for president on
August 11 when parliamentary and local government elections will
also be held.
Several opposition figures were arrested in March on charges
of training a militia to commit disruptive violence during the
coming elections, charges which they denied.
Also under arrest is Geoffrey Mwamba, vice president of the
main opposition United Party of National Development, who has
been charged with inciting violence against Lungu. Mwamba has
denied any wrongdoing.
