LUSAKA, June 26 A Zambian court overturned the
suspension of the country's leading opposition party on Tuesday,
the latest twist in a political saga that has unnerved investors
in Africa's largest copper producer.
The Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), which ruled the
country for 2 decades until last year, had its party status
revoked in March for failing to pay annual registration fees.
The party, which holds a third of the seats in parliament,
challenged the legality of the suspension and high court judge
Jane Kabuka ruled in its favour.
"An option of a fine should have been considered. The said
deregistration is hereby quashed," Kabuka said.
MMD national secretary Richard Kachingwe welcomed the high
court decision as a victory for democracy.
"This is a very good decision which will help build our
young democracy. That is why we want an independent judiciary,"
Kachingwe said.
The move against the MMD had raised alarm bells with the
investment community, including ratings agency Fitch.
"Even if the decision is overturned by the courts, Fitch
highlights again the risks associated with sending a negative
message on matters relating to economic policy, property rights
and respect for the rule of law," it said in March.
Populist President Michael Sata was swept to power last year
by voters looking for change in a country where the global
commodities boom had failed to translate into broader
prosperity.
