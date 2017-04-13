Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LUSAKA Zambian police on Thursday denied claims by the main opposition party that its detained leader Hakainde Hichilema had been denied access to his lawyers and family members.
"We have not blocked lawyers and Mr Hichilema's members of the family from visiting him because that is his constitutional right," police spokeswoman Mwaata Katongo said.
Hichilema was arrested on Tuesday and then charged with treason for allegedly obstructing President Edgar Lungu's motorcade.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)
BEIJING China is "strongly dissatisfied" with the mention of the East and South China Sea issues in a Group of Seven (G7) statement, and the G7 allies should stop making irresponsible remarks, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said.