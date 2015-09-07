BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
LUSAKA, Sept 7 Zambia's Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) plans to issue a $500 million private bond to invest in the energy sector and other infrastructure, the president's spokesman said on Monday.
Zambia's government in August transferred all shares in state-owned companies to IDC, which was incorporated in 2014 as a private entity under the Companies Act, Amos Chanda said.
"After all the shares were moved to IDC, it will in the coming weeks go to international markets to borrow as a private entity without government guarantees," Chanda told Reuters.
Chanda said that as a private entity, there was less risk associated with the IDC than with state-owned companies. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)
LONDON, May 8 A woman who accused former Fox News presenter Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment in the United States called on Britain on Monday to block Fox's owner Rupert Murdoch from taking full control of Britain's pay-TV group Sky .