LUSAKA Dec 2 Zambia's power regulator has approved new tariffs that sharply increased the cost of electricity to 10.35 U.S. cents per kilowatt hour (KWh) from 6 U.S. cents per Kwh, it said on Wednesday.

Zambia's state power utility Zesco Ltd had applied for the higher tariffs in October, saying it was compelled to increase the cost of electricity due to rising costs and a depreciation of the kwacha currency, which had pushed up costs for imports. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)