LUSAKA Jan 25 Zambia will maintain a new
mineral royalty tax despite fears that it could lead to mine
closures, President Edgar Lungu said on Sunday as he was
inaugurated in the nation's capital.
Africa's second biggest copper producer hiked open pit
mining royalties to 20 percent from 6 percent and underground
royalties to 8 percent from 6 percent in its 2015 budget, a move
mining companies have said could cost 12,000 jobs.
Mining, the spluttering motor of one of Africa's
fastest-growing economies, accounts for 12 percent of gross
domestic product and 10 percent of formal employment in the
country.
Speaking after being sworn in at a colourful ceremony at the
National Heroes Stadium, Lungu said his government's policies
would remain consistent and predictable.
The introduction of a mineral royalty in place of a
corporate profit-based tax as the final tax is meant to ensure
that mines pay the right taxes, he said.
"The government's desire to ensure companies pay the right
taxes will continue," he added.
Ruling party candidate Lungu secured a narrow victory in
this week's presidential election, defeating his closest rival
Hakainde Hichilema who said the election had been "stolen".
The ballot was triggered by the death last October of
President Michael Sata. With another election scheduled for late
next year when Sata's term had been due to end, Lungu will have
little time to turn around a stuttering economy in one of
Africa's most promising frontier markets.
Lungu said his government wanted to maintain an open
dialogue with investors while providing for its citizens.
"We shall try as much as possible to balance your interests
against those of our people," Lungu said, referring to investors
in the southern African country.
The new government will support small-scale farmers and
create jobs to fight poverty and social inequality whose levels
are unacceptably high, he said, adding: "It unsettles me to see
families go hungry when this is a wealthy nation."
The enactment of a new constitution is a top priority and
Lungu immediately appointed prominent lawyer Ngosa Simbyakula as
justice minister to oversee that process.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Gareth Jones)