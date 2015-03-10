* High Court had thrown out case against prosecutor
* Tribunal to vet Nchito and recommend any action
* Nchito says president wants him out; presidency deny claim
By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, March 10 Zambia's new President Edgar
Lungu has suspended the chief prosecutor and set up a tribunal
to investigate him for alleged misconduct, the presidency said,
reviving a case that had been thrown out by the courts.
Zambia's High Court in February stopped the arrest of
Mutembo Nchito over accusations of graft, saying the lower court
which issued the warrant had no authority to hear the case.
A private citizen had accused Nchito of forgery and other
crimes alleged to have been committed between 2008 and August
2013.
The presidency said in a statement on Tuesday that Lungu had
appointed a four-member tribunal to look into the alleged
misconduct and alleged acts of impropriety by the Director of
Public Prosecutions (DPP).
"The Tribunal has also been tasked to, and among other
things, recommend whether the DPP ought to be removed from
office as a result of these allegations," the presidency said,
adding that Nchito was suspended to facilitate the probe.
Nchito was not immediately available for comment.
However, in a letter to the International Association of
Prosecutors obtained by Reuters following his arrest in
February, Nchito said Lungu tried to hound him out of office.
Nchito, who was appointed to the post in 2011, said in the
letter that Lungu sent an emissary asking him to resign.
"The message was to the effect that the president wanted me
to resign or face an acrimonious removal process," Nchito said
in the letter.
The president's office denied Nchito's claims.
"The president has never sent anybody to meet Mr Nchito.
Contrary to his claims it is Mr Nchito who has been asking to
meet the president but he (president) has refused. The president
has received numerous complaints from different members of the
public against Mr Nchito," presidential spokesman Amos Chanda
told Reuters.
It was not clear when the tribunal to investigate Nchito
would start its work, or when it was due to issue its report.
Lungu, who was due to travel to South Africa for medical
tests after falling ill over the weekend, took the helm of
Africa's second-largest copper producer in January following an
election to replace former leader Michael Sata, who died in
October aged 77 while undergoing treatment in London.
(Editing by James Macharia)