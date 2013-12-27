BRIEF-Banco Popular announces resignation of CEO
* Pedro Larena Landeta to carry out his duties until the board of directors appoints his substitute Source text for Eikon:
LUSAKA Dec 27 Zambia's central bank on Friday left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 9.75 percent for the seventh straight month, saying it expected upward inflation pressures stemming from food prices and a weaker kwacha currency.
In a statement, the bank's monetary policy committee said the current relatively tight policy stance was appropriate to mitigate these inflation risks. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Alfa Bank Kazakhstan's (ABK) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS, NATIONAL RATINGS The upgrade of ABK's IDRs reflects the extended record of good financial performance supported by relatively low funding costs and reasonable asset quality,
NEW YORK, April 3 A top BlackRock strategist on Monday said the world's largest asset manager downgraded European government and corporate bonds to underweight for portfolios due to an improving regional economy and being expensive.