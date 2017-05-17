LUSAKA May 17 Zambia's central bank cut its
benchmark lending rate by 150 basis point to 12.5 percent,
Governor Denny Kalyalya said on Wednesday, citing lower
inflation and subdued economic growth.
"Among the principle reasons the monetary policy committee
considered ... is the continued decline in inflation," he said.
The nation's inflation was flat at 6.7 percent year-on-year
in April, the statistics office said last month, maintaining its
steady decline from more than 20 percent a year ago.
