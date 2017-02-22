BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
(Adds governor's first name)
LUSAKA Feb 22 Zambia's sees economic growth rising to 3.9 percent this year, the central bank governor said on Wednesday.
"GDP growth is projected at 3.9 percent for 2017 and 4.6 percent for 2018. In 2016, growth is estimated to be 3.4 percent," Denny Kalyalya said.
The government had forecast that the economy would grow 3.4 percent this year from around 3 percent last year due to low copper prices, power shortages, inflation and a government cash crunch that restricted investment into new projects. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.