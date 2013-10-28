NEW YORK Oct 28 Fitch on Monday downgraded
Zambia's credit rating to B from B-plus on the country's
crumbling government finances and expectations the deficit will
remain high.
The African country's outlook is now stable, Fitch said in a
statement.
"The authorities expect a deficit of 8.5 percent of (gross
domestic product) in 2013, against an expected deficit at the
time of the budget of 4.5 percent and an average of 2 percent -
3 percent between 2006 and 2011," the statement noted.
"In contrast, Fitch expects further spending over-runs and
revenue shortfalls and predicts a deficit of 9 percent of GDP
for 2013."
Earlier this year the International Monetary Fund said that
Zambia's fiscal deficit is expected to reach 8.5 percent of
GDP this year, roughly double the budget target of 4.3 percent
due to delays in scrapping a fuel subsidy and higher pay for
government workers.
Fitch also said Zambia's deficit will remain elevated in
2014.
Standard & Poor's rates the country B-plus with a negative
outlook. Moody's Investors Service rates Zambia B1 with a stable
outlook. The ratings from all three agencies are in speculative,
or junk, territory.