LUSAKA, Sept 19 Zambia plans to spend $5.6 billion on building roads over the next five years under a programme to modernise infrastructure in Africa's top copper producer, a presidential spokesman said on Wednesday.

About 2,300 km (1,430 miles) of roads would be built at a cost of 7.9 trillion kwacha ($1.6 billion) under the first phase of the project, which is due to start this week, President Michael Sata's spokesman, George Chellah, said in a statement.

"The launch of this project signals the beginning of the revolution to modernise Zambia," Chellah said.

A second phase will cover 3,049 km of roads at a cost of 11.25 trillion kwacha, while the third will upgrade 2,862 km of roads at a cost of 9 trillion.

According to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency's World Factbook, Zambia has about 20,000 kms of paved roads and 71,000 kms of unpaved roads.

The southern African country this week sold a debut $750 million Eurobond, whose proceeds will be used to upgrade infrastructure, particularly in the transport and energy sectors. ($1 = 5020.0000 Zambian kwachas) (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and David Holmes)