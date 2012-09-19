LUSAKA, Sept 19 Zambia plans to spend $5.6
billion on building roads over the next five years under a
programme to modernise infrastructure in Africa's top copper
producer, a presidential spokesman said on Wednesday.
About 2,300 km (1,430 miles) of roads would be built at a
cost of 7.9 trillion kwacha ($1.6 billion) under the first phase
of the project, which is due to start this week, President
Michael Sata's spokesman, George Chellah, said in a statement.
"The launch of this project signals the beginning of the
revolution to modernise Zambia," Chellah said.
A second phase will cover 3,049 km of roads at a cost of
11.25 trillion kwacha, while the third will upgrade 2,862 km of
roads at a cost of 9 trillion.
According to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency's World
Factbook, Zambia has about 20,000 kms of paved roads and 71,000
kms of unpaved roads.
The southern African country this week sold a debut $750
million Eurobond, whose proceeds will be used to upgrade
infrastructure, particularly in the transport and energy
sectors.
($1 = 5020.0000 Zambian kwachas)
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and David
Holmes)