LUSAKA Nov 14 Miners in Africa's top copper producer Zambia may have to scale down in the face of a move to raise royalties by the new government of President Michael Sata, the general manager of the country's chamber of mines said on Monday.

"The increase in mineral royalty will significantly raise costs for the mining companies ... Each mine will have to examine its own cost structure and depending on the impact of the higher tax some may decide to shut down certain sections," Frederick Bantubonse told Reuters. (Reporting by Chris Mfula, writing by Ed Stoddard)