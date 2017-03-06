UK police arrest 16th person in connection with Manchester attack
British police said on Monday they had arrested a 16th person in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing last week.
LUSAKA At least eight people were killed and 28 others injured in a stampede in Zambia's capital Lusaka on Monday as thousands of poor people struggled to claim food handouts, police said.
Police have opened an inquiry into the deadly crush that followed 35,000 people trying to enter a sports complex where the Church of Christ was giving out food parcels.
"We have since dispersed the gathering and an inquiry into the matter has been instituted," a police statement said.
Sixty percent of people in Zambia live below the poverty line and 42 percent are considered to be extremely poor, the World Bank says.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Joe Brock)
British police said on Monday they had arrested a 16th person in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing last week.
MANCHESTER, England Members of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi's network are still potentially at large, British interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday, after the terrorism threat level was lowered because of significant progress in the investigation.