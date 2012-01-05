JOHANNESBURG Jan 5 Zambia's government is
mediating to end the strike that has halted production at
Canada's First Quantum Minerals flagship copper mine,
the minister of labour said on Thursday.
"I met the two parties yesterday and we are having another
meeting this morning. I am very confident that this problem will
be resolved," Labour Minister Fackson Shamenda told Reuters.
Workers at the Kansanshi mine, Zambia's largest copper mine
which produced 231,000 tonnes of the red metal in 2010, downed
tools on Tuesday demanding 100 percent pay rises and bringing
production to a halt.