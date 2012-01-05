* Workers had been seeking 100 percent wage hikes

* All workers have now returned to work

LUSAKA Jan 5 Workers at First Quantum Minerals' flagship Zambian copper mine have resumed work after a two-day strike, the mine workers' union and company said on Thursday.

Workers at the Kansanshi mine, Zambia's largest copper mine which produced 231,000 tonnes of the red metal in 2010, downed tools on Tuesday demanding 100 percent pay rises.

"The strike has been called off and we are going back to negotiate. We urge our members to exercise patience as we negotiate," Mine Workers' Union of Zambia president Oswell Munyenyembe told Reuters.

A company spokesman said all workers had returned to work.

Labour minister Fackson Shamenda told Reuters several issues had been resolved but the wage talks were continuing after the government stepped in to mediate.

"It has been resolved that contract workers who are employed on temporary basis will now be given permanent contracts. The company has also agreed to review the 12-hour working shift because Zambian law says a shift should be eight hours," he said.

"The company also agreed to start paying the workers a 13th cheque starting from this year. The two parties will now go back to conclude salary negotiations," he added.