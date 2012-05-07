* Says 2011/12 output 374,000 T
* Sees EU exports boosting revenue
LUSAKA May 7 Zambia Sugar, a unit of
South Africa's Illovo Sugar, expects its sugar output
to increase by more than 7 percent to over 400,000 tonnes in the
current 2012/2013 season from last year, it said on Monday.
The company, which produced 374,000 tonnes of sugar in the
last season to end March, said it expected output to rise due to
good climatic conditions, increased age of cane and a larger
planted area.
"The factory has quickly reached its rated capacity and is
poised to repeat the solid performance experienced in the
previous year," Zambia Sugar said.
Improved economic conditions would enhance domestic market
sales and the continuing sugar deficit in the region would also
benefit the company, it said.
"Higher than expected realisations from European Union
exports should further improve export revenue," the company
added.
Zambia Sugar expected operating costs to come under pressure
as major global commodity prices soared and inflation hiked
local costs of production, it said.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Sherilee Lakmidas and
Mark Potter)