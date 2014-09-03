LUSAKA, Sept 3 Zambia will from Sept. 8 waive a
rule requiring mining companies and other exporters to produce
import certificates from destination countries in order to claim
tax refunds, the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) said.
Finance minister Alexander Chikwanda said last month the tax
authorities in Africa's second-biggest copper producer would
suspend the requirement because it was impracticable.
He added that the government planned to negotiate a
staggered repayment of $600 million in VAT paid by copper mining
companies and other exporters and withheld because of failure to
produce the import certificates.
The ZRA said Value Added Tax (VAT) withheld before the
waiver came into effect could only be refunded when the import
certificates had been produced.
"ZRA is considerate of stakeholder concerns in the
administration of taxes. Accordingly, ZRA has amended these
rules," it said.
Last year, the government started enforcing a 2008
requirement that exporters provide certificates for copper
shipments in order to curb tax avoidance.
The companies complained that they were often unable to do
so because they sold via middlemen.
The companies affected include the local units of First
Quantum Minerals, Vedanta Resources, Barrick
Gold and Glencore Xstrata.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Cropley)