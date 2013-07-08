LUSAKA Zambia has begun criminal proceedings against all the three mobile phone operators in the country, accusing them of failing to meet minimum standards, its spokeswoman said on Monday.

Ngabo Nankonde said the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority instituted criminal proceedings against the local units of India's Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), South Africa's MTN (MTNJ.J) and the state-owned Zamtel.

"The deteriorating levels of quality of service has made communication difficult and resulted in increased public outcry and negative impact on ease of doing business in Zambia," Nankonde said.

