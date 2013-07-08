LUSAKA, July 8 Zambia has begun criminal
proceedings against all the three mobile phone operators in the
country, accusing them of failing to meet minimum standards, its
spokeswoman said on Monday.
Ngabo Nankonde said the Zambia Information and Communication
Technology Authority instituted criminal proceedings against the
local units of India's Bharti Airtel, South Africa's
MTN and the state-owned Zamtel.
"The deteriorating levels of quality of service has made
communication difficult and resulted in increased public outcry
and negative impact on ease of doing business in Zambia,"
Nankonde said.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)