* Says Zamtel seizure was illegal
* Seeking $480 mln in compensation
* Saga has hit investor confidence, contributed to downgrade
LUSAKA, March 19 Libya's LAP Green Networks is
suing the Zambian government for $480 million over the seizure
of its 75 percent stake in the country's only fixed line
telephone operator, the company said on Monday.
"We are compelled to take this course of action as dictated
by the procedure set out in Zambian law," LAP Green said in a
statement.
"The petition filed today outlines LAP Green's right to
financial compensation for the value of the asset at the time of
seizure should the shareholding not be restored to it, which is
calculated to be $480 million," it said.
Under its previous government, Zambia sold a majority stake
in Zamtel to the Libyan operator for $257 million.
An inquiry in November ruled that 2010 transaction illegal,
a move that has rattled investor confidence in the southern
African country. It was cited by rating agency Fitch as one of
the reasons behind its decision to downgrade Zambia's outlook to
negative from stable.
Zambia's new government in January dissolved the board of
Libya-controlled Zamtel and appointed a new chief executive.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard)