LUSAKA Nov 29 Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) owned by London-listed Vedanta Resources Plc plans to resume output at the Mimbula open pit mine under the company's strategy to extend mine life at its operations, it said on Tuesday.

KCM plans to carry out activities at Mimbula including extension of the power line to the site as well as pit de-watering and de-silting as mining has not taken place there since the 1970s, the company said in a statement.

The opening of the Mimbula mine, which is located within the mineral-rich Copperbelt, was still under evaluation and the company would provide more details after the evaluation was completed, KCM said.

Since the acquisition of KCM, Vedanta has invested $2 billion mainly on developing the Konkola Deep mining project and the new 311,000 tonnes-per-year Nchana smelter, according to company data. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by Jason Neely)