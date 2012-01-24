JOHANNESBURG Jan 24 Zambia has dissolved
the board of Libya-controlled Zamtel and appointed a new acting
CEO, the government said on Tuesday, following its plan to take
back 75 percent in the fixed-line operator from owner LAP Green
Network.
The government also said in a statement that it would
restructure the ownership of Zamtel to ensure Zambians own the
bulk of the new company.
"The President has ordered the dissolution of the board of
Directors of Zamtel," Lusaka's State House said in the
statement.
Zambia's finance minister said on Monday the company planned
to take back the 75 percent stake, which was sold by the
previous administration to the Libyan operator for $257 million.
A government inquiry in November ruled the 2010 transaction
illegal.
(Reporting by David Dolan)