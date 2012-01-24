JOHANNESBURG Jan 24 Zambia has dissolved the board of Libya-controlled Zamtel and appointed a new acting CEO, the government said on Tuesday, following its plan to take back 75 percent in the fixed-line operator from owner LAP Green Network.

The government also said in a statement that it would restructure the ownership of Zamtel to ensure Zambians own the bulk of the new company.

"The President has ordered the dissolution of the board of Directors of Zamtel," Lusaka's State House said in the statement.

Zambia's finance minister said on Monday the company planned to take back the 75 percent stake, which was sold by the previous administration to the Libyan operator for $257 million.

A government inquiry in November ruled the 2010 transaction illegal. (Reporting by David Dolan)