* LAP Green says to fight nationalisation
* Libya firm plans to invest $129 mln over two years
LUSAKA Jan 7 Zambia's government has not
made any decision to nationalise a 75 percent stake in fixed
line operator Zamtel that is held by Libya's LAP Green Networks,
Information Minister Given Lubinda said on Saturday.
Zambian privately-owned daily The Post Newspaper reported on
Friday that the government had decided to cancel Zamtel's sale
to LAP Green. The investment arm of the Libyan African Portfolio
(LAP) bought the stake for $257 million in June 2010.
"LAP Green should not respond to rumours, if they have
correspondence from the government saying that the deal has been
canceled, let them bring it forward," Lubinda told Reuters.
A commission of inquiry appointed by Zambia's new government
found in November that the sale to LAP Green had been illegal
and President Michael Sata said cabinet would decide whether to
reverse the sale of the company.
LAP Green said on Friday it would fight any Zambian decision
to reverse the sale and that it plans to invest $129 million in
the company over the next two years.
"LAP GreenN is now under new leadership as part of broader
changes in Libya. The new management is determined to safeguard
its legally acquired assets, which ultimately belong to the
Libyan people," newly appointed Chairman Wafik Alshater
said in a statement seen by Reuters on Saturday.
"We will pursue all options and do everything possible to
retain our stake in Zamtel."
LAP Green also has operations in Uganda, Ivory Coast and
South Sudan.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura;
editing by Ron Askew)