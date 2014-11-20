MILAN Nov 20 Italian coffee company Massimo
Zanetti Beverage Group (MZB) aims to list a minority stake in
the company on Milan's bourse in spring next year to better
compete with bigger rivals and fund acquisitions.
"We will certainly go public," MZB's owner and founder
Massimo Zanetti said on Thursday.
"I hope it will be next spring," he said on the sidelines of
a market event in Milan, adding the plan was to list a minority
stake in the company excluding its green coffee business.
The group, which operates through more than 20 coffee brands
around the world including Italy's market leader Segafredo
Zanetti, put back plans to list in October amid volatile
financial markets.
Zanetti hopes there will be a new opportunity next year
after the group posted more than 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion)
in revenue last year, of which 90 percent was generated outside
Italy.
"We need fresh funds to grow and vie with the giant rivals
we face on global markets," Zanetti said, adding the listing was
also aimed at ensuring a smooth succession at the family-owned
business once he retires.
"The multinational groups in the coffee market are less fast
and flexible than small groups like us, but they can count on
very large organizations and budgets," Zanetti said.
In May Mondelez International Inc and competitor
D.E Master Blenders 1753 announced they were merging their
coffee businesses in a deal aimed at taking on market leader
Nestle SA.
With annual revenue of more than $7 billion, the new company
will be the world's No. 1 pure-play coffee company.
In the United States, where MZB is the No. 3 coffee roaster,
the group competes with Keuring Green Mountains, which
has a partnership with Italian coffee maker Lavazza.
Zanetti said the group was in the last stage of acquiring a
roaster in Costa Rica. He did not name the Costa Rican company.
He also said the group was looking in Asia for further
acquisitions.
"Demand is growing in countries such as China, Japan where
the consumption of tea is being replaced in part with coffee,"
he said, adding demand was also growing in Russia and Poland.
Coffee consumption is steady in the United States and Europe.
(1 US dollar = 0.7974 euro)