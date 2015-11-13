MILAN Nov 13 Italy's Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group reported on Friday a 9 percent annual rise in nine-month core profit as it managed to increase the average price at which it sold its coffee to reflect a rise in the cost of green coffee beans.

Shares in Zanetti, which owns the Segafredo, Chock full o'Nuts and Puccino's brands, have fallen nearly 22 percent in value since June when they were first listed on the Milan stock exchange.

A mismatch between more costly green coffee beans and the prices charged by the company on roasted coffee had led to flat first-half core profit.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation totalled 42 million euros in the nine months to Sept. 30, up 9 percent from a year earlier.

Sales rose 27 percent to 692 million euros ($745 million) in the period, helped by the strength of the U.S. dollar. The United States accounted for nearly half of group revenue, followed by France and Italy.

By 1319 GMT the company's shares were flat at 9.10 euros. ($1 = 0.9290 euros)