MOSCOW May 18 VTB Capital, an investment arm of
VTB, Russia's No.2 lender, has acquired a minority
stake in Siberian gold miner Zapadnaya Gold Mining, which tried
unsuccessfully to list in London last year.
VTB Capital did not disclose the size or price of the stake
on Friday/
Sources told Reuters last year Zapadnaya wanted to raise
about $70 million during an initial public offering that would
have valued the firm at about $200 million.
The company has three major assets in Eastern Siberia - two
producing mines and one advanced-stage development project - and
produced 67,796 ounces of gold in 2010, posting a net profit of
$24.8 million. It aims to double output in four years.
Pavel Babarykin, chairman of the board of directors of
Zapadnaya, said in a statement the new investment capital would
be spent on construction of the Alexandrovsky mine and
modernisation of the Kedrovsky mine in Siberia.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Dan Lalor)