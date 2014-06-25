June 25 Zapf Creation AG : * Has decided on segment change from entry standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

to open market of Stuttgart Stock Exchange * Board intends to initiate inclusion of Zapf Creation AG shares on open market

of Stuttgart Stock Exchange on or about January 1, 2015 * Says board expects to end trading of shares in entry standard of Frankfurt

stock exchange by 31 December 2014