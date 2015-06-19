By John Tilak
TORONTO, June 19 U.S. hedge fund Livermore
Partners is pushing for change at Canadian energy producer
Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd, calling for cost reductions, a
dividend cut and an improvement in production.
Northbrook, Illinois-based Livermore could also potentially
seek one or two board seats to get better oversight of the
company and eventually explore strategic alternatives, including
a partnership or the sale of the company, the fund's top
executive said on Friday.
The recent oil price slump has hit energy companies hard,
and many smaller producers are struggling to keep production
going.
Zargon's shares have underperformed the broader market in
recent months.
"The value is trapped here. We want to unlock that," David
Neuhauser, Livermore's managing director, said in an interview.
"We want change," he added. "We see this as a deep-value
investment with long-term potential. We want to make sure that
it's preserved in the current state of energy prices."
He said he expects the board to engage with Livermore.
Zargon officials could not immediately be reached for
comment on the fund's move.
Zargon, which has operations in Alberta and Saskatchewan,
had proved and probable oil reserves of 19.67 million barrels at
the end of 2014.
Most analysts have a "hold" or equivalent rating on the
stock. Some of them are waiting for signs of an improvement in
its key Little Bow project before turning positive.
In a letter dated June 18 addressed to board Chairman James
Harrison that was reviewed by Reuters, Neuhauser said the
company needed to look for ways to increase efficiencies and
profitability.
"Zargon for now must move away from its yieldco model in
favor of seeking equity price appreciation," he wrote.
Yieldcos' operating assets produce a predictable cash flow,
mainly through long term contracts, and a large portion of their
earnings are paid out in dividends.
Neuhauser said given the challenging environment and
production issues at Little Bow, Livermore saw a need to play a
part in the company's strategic direction.
Zargon shares have been on a prolonged slump, losing about
92 percent of their value since hitting a record high in 2005.
With the collapse in oil prices, the stock has shed 70 percent
in the last 12 months, compared with a 38 percent decline in the
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index Fund.
Livermore's past activist engagements include Occidental
Petroleum Corp and Volt Information Sciences Inc
.
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and
Richard Chang)