U.S. Supreme Court snubs Chesapeake Energy in bonds dispute
WASHINGTON, April 24 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by natural gas company Chesapeake Energy Corp to avoid having to pay $438.7 million to investors in a bonds dispute.
Sept 29 Zastal SA :
* Said on Saturday that its unit, Zastal Transport Sp. z o.o., has sold a developed property (an area of 2,2613 hectares) for 12,177,000 zlotys
* NMI Holdings-unit national mortgage insurance intends to proceed with capital markets-based reinsurance deal with newly-formed Bermuda special purpose insurer