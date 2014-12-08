BRIEF-Arab Hotels Q1 loss widens
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 526,691 versus loss of JOD 422,977 year ago
Dec 8 Zavolzhsky Engine Plant OAO
* Signs contract with Motor OOO for design-technical documentation for production of four-cylinder engines
* Says value of contract with Motor OOO is 182.8 million roubles, including VAT Source text: bit.ly/1yZC4h4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 526,691 versus loss of JOD 422,977 year ago
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319