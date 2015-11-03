Nov 3 Zaxby's Franchising Inc, a U.S. restaurant
chain serving chicken fingers and wings, is working on an
initial public offering (IPO) of around $200 million that could
come as early as the first quarter of 2016, people familiar with
the matter said.
Zaxby's has hired underwriters for the IPO, the people said
this week. The company has around $100 million in annual
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization,
the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is
confidential. Zaxby's said it had no comment.
Though the IPO market has been slow in recent months, the
past two years have seen a spate of "fast-casual" restaurant
IPOs, including chicken and biscuit chain Bojangles Inc
, pizza chain Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc and
wings restaurant Wingstop Inc. The industry has
benefited from consumers who prefer to dine well and on-the-go.
Zaxby's is based in Athens, Georgia. There are approximately
700 Zaxby's restaurants in 16 states, mainly in the U.S. south.
It was co-founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony
Townley in 1990.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Olivia Oran in New York;
Editing by Alan Crosby)