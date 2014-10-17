Oct 17 Shares of fiber network company Zayo Group Holdings Inc rose as much as 17 percent in their market debut on Friday, valuing the company at about $5.2 billion.

The stock opened at $21.51 and touched a high of $22.25 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The IPO raised about $400 million after the downsized offering of 21.05 million shares was priced at $19 each, significantly below the expected range of $21-$24.

The company sold 16 million shares in the offering, while the remaining were sold by the selling stockholders.

Zayo's regional and metropolitan fiber networks allow its customers to move data, voice, video and internet traffic as well as to interconnect their networks.

Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Goldman Sachs were lead underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)