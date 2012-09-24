UPDATE 3-Qatar's dispute with Arab states puts LNG market on edge
* Qatar trade: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sv4ouc (Adds UAE ban on Qatari LNG tankers in anchorage zone)
Please be advised that the alert and brief on Zaza Energy announcing a secondary offering of 34.7 million shares are wrong and are withdrawn. The company filed with the SEC to register warrants that were previously issued in connection with the merger agreement between Zaza and Toreador Resources. There will be no substitute.
STORY_NUMBER: WNAB3568 STORY_DATE: 21/09/2012 STORY_TIME: 2053 GMT
* Qatar trade: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sv4ouc (Adds UAE ban on Qatari LNG tankers in anchorage zone)
CANCUN, Mexico/NEW DELHI, June 5 Jet Airways Ltd , India's biggest full service carrier by market share, is in talks to buy 75 single aisle aircraft with an option to purchase another 75, two people familiar with the plan said on Monday.