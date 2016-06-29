WARSAW, June 29 Polish chemicals company ZCh Police backed out of an earlier decision to restate its 2015 results, the company said, adding it will likely book losses from its Senegal business in the first half of this year instead.

ZCh Police, a part of the state-controlled Grupa Azoty , originally reported in March this year a net profit of 164.8 million zlotys ($41.4 million) for 2015.

But in May the firm said it would book a 255.8 million zlotys writedown on its African Investment Group business in Senegal, correcting the 2015 profit to a loss of 71.7 million zlotys.

Shares in ZCh Police rose 1.2 percent by 0717 GMT on Wednesday, while Azoty was up 1.9 percent.

The Senegal business supplies phosphorite used to make fertilisers. The company's Lam Lam deposit finished production in 2014, while its Kebemer deposit was only in the planning stage, ZCh Police has said. ($1 = 3.9850 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)