WARSAW, July 23 Polish chemicals company ZCh
Police said late on Friday that impairment of 10.5
million euros related to its Senegal business hit the group's
financial results in the first half of this year.
ZCh Police, a part of the state-controlled Grupa Azoty
, has signalled problems with its Senagal unit earlier
this year.
Originally ZCh Police reported in March this year a net
profit of 164.8 million zlotys ($41.4 million) for 2015.
But in May the firm said it would book a 255.8 million
zlotys writedown on its African Investment Group business in
Senegal, correcting the 2015 profit to a loss of 71.7 million
zlotys.
Finally it backed out of the earlier decision to restate its
2015 results and said it will likely book losses from its
Senegal business in the first half of this year instead.
