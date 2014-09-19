Sept 19 Zealand Pharma A/S

* Gives summary of supportive clinical data presented on Lyxumia and Lixilan at EASD, new large-scale Lyxumia observational study, intense, initiated by Sanofi and other pipeline updates

* Says gives pipeline updates

* Says ZP1480 (ABT-719) has been removed from the pipeline after discontinuation by Abbvie Zealand's license partner

* Says Abbvie, has decided to discontinue development of ABT-719 (ZP1480) based on results from a Phase II study

* Says Abbvie, has decided to discontinue development of ABT-719 (ZP1480) based on results from a Phase II study

* Says Abbvie's decision has no financial impact on Zealand and program has been removed from Zealand's pipeline