Sept 30 Zealand Pharma A/S
* Announces milestone payment from Helsinn and Phase IIB
clinical development program for elsiglutide on track
* Says time-based milestone payment of 2 million euros to be
received in accordance with Zealand's financial guidance for
2014
* Says patient dosing in Phase IIB study of elsiglutide for
prevention of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea to start at end of
2014
* Says ongoing clinical observational study expected to
provide useful information on incidence of chemotherapy-induced
diarrhea
