BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Co sets Q2 2017 dividend of $0.52 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 21 Zealand Pharma A/S
* Zealand informs that Sanofi has confirmed development plans for LixiLan at Investor Relations Thematic Seminar
* Phase III studies of LixiLan on track with completion expected by Q3 2015
* LixiLan presented as a potential first injectable medicine for type 2 diabetes patients insufficiently controlled on OADs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Theranos - Tender offer recapitalizing major shareholders scheduled to close May 15