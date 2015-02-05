Feb 5 Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Reports Lyxumia royalty revenue for 2014 and informs of developmental and regulatory updates by Sanofi

* Royalty revenue to Zealand from Sanofi's ex-US sales of Lyxumia in 2014 amounts to 20.4 million Danish crowns / 2.7 million euros ($3.06 million)

Says pending completion of ELIXA and Lixilan Phase III trials, Sanofi plans for US regulatory submissions for Lyxumia in Q3 2015 and for US and EU regulatory submission for Lixilan in Q4 2015 ($1 = 0.8818 euros)