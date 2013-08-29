China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
COPENHAGEN Aug 29 Danish pharmaceutical group Zealand Pharma said it had entered into a research and development agreement with U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co , with a focus on type two diabetes and obesity.
The companies will join efforts to design and develop potentially novel therapeutic peptides for type two diabetes and obesity, it said in a statement.
The collaboration could also be expanded into other disease areas, Zealand said.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)