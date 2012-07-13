July 13 Zebra Technologies Corp, which helps organizations keep track of assets and people, said it acquired privately held LaserBand LLC, a maker of patient identification wristbands and related products, strengthening its position in the healthcare industry.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to immediately add to Zebra's earnings, it said in a statement.

The acquisition strengthens Zebra's product and patent portfolio and will help it offer a wider array of services to hospitals and other healthcare organizations, the company said in a statement.

"Hospitals are in various stages of adopting the electronic healthcare record (EHR) protocol. Barcoding and wristband technology are integral components of EHR," Zebra said in a statement.

Shares of the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company were trading flat at $33.80 on the Nasdaq on Friday.