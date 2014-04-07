April 7 Zeder Investments Ltd

* FY dividend per share of 4,5 cents

* FY headline EPS increased by 28% to 25,8 cents

* Continue to believe that agribusiness, food and beverage sectors offer rewarding investment opportunities, both locally and abroad

* FY revenue R 6 010,6 million