Jan 21 Three months ended Dec 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Net Profit 1.38 vs 1.55 Total Income 7.89 vs 8.48 Results are consolidated. NOTE: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is India's top listed television broadcaster. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Ron Popeski)