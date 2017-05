Jan 29 Zeeland Oyj :

* H2 revenue 3.4 million euros ($3.80 million) versus 3.5 million euros last year

* H2 EBITDA 18,000 euros versus loss 476,000 euros last year

* H2 operating loss 249,000 euros versus loss 778,000 euros last year

* Sees 2015 revenue and EBITDA to improve when compared to 2014